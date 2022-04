HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of fans will be heading to Dunkin’ Donuts Park Friday night for the Hartford Yard Goats’ home opener.

The Yard Goats will be taking on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

“Opening day should be a holiday. It’s always exciting to welcome fans back into the ballpark, get ready, the team take the field… the sun’s out, popcorn‘s popping, everything’s great,” said Tim Restall, Hartford Yard Goats president.

The first pitch goes out at 7:05 p.m.