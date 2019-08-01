Madison 12U become Little League state champs, headed to New England Regional

(WTNH)–Big game up in Willimantic Wednesday evening; It was the 12 year old Little League State Championship.

Madison and North Haven trying to get to Bristol this weekend to battle in the New England Regional.

The two teams split a pair of games Tuesday; winner took all Tuesday.

In the 3rd inning, it’s 1-0 Madison, two outs two on, Nicholas Maynard with a ground ball, and gets it to first to get the out. Two runs score. It’s 3-0 Madison.

Chase Geremiah blasts the ball over the wall for a two run homer in the 5th, bringing the score up to 5-0 Madison.

For the first time in town history, Madison wins the 12 under championship. 6-0 is the final score.

Manager James Maynard has nothing but praise for this group.

Opening ceremonies for the New England regional in Bristol are Saturday morning.

