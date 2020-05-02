Madison Little League team hoping for a summer season

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Little League fields all across the state are closed; dugouts are empty, no helmets, no bats, no pitchers toeing the rubber, and no catcher at home plate.

Earlier this week, it was announced that there will not be a Little League World Series or regionals in Bristol this year.

Jim Maynard led his Madison little league team to the New England regionals last summer. The team eventually lost to Rhode Island but made memories that will last a lifetime.

“I think they’re devastated to lose baseball and to lose Little League. This time of year is what everyone looks forward to,” Maynard said. “On and off the field it created bonds for life..seeing the kids perform at such a high level under immense pressure from one game to the next was just incredible to see what they’re able to accomplish.”

Several teams around the state were hoping to make their way to Bristol and then Williamsport this summer, and Maynard can’t imagine what they must be going through.

“If we had this type of uncertainty coming into the 2019 spring and summer season last year with the talented team that I knew we had and the coaches knew we had, we would’ve been crushed.”

Madison and other towns around the state are keeping their fingers crossed that baseball comes back this summer.

“I think we’re aiming to play some baseball rather than no baseball here in madison whether that be a June-July season or July-August season. We’re gonna try and do everything we can to try and get it done.”