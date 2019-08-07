Madison one step closer to Little League World Series

(WTNH) — The Madison Little Leaguers continue their run at a championship. They beat Massachusetts on Tuesday, but face another must-win game on Wednesday.

That world series dream is still alive. While the pressure was on, the team kept their cool and ended up winning!

It was the kids from Madison playing the top team from Massachusetts. It was a tight game, a real pitcher’s duel at first, and a young man is part of the reason why.

Johnny Reh had good stuff on the mound- pitching three innings of relief for Madison to help keep it even at one all. Then came a big 4th inning for Madison.

Shailen Pathy bounces one to third, but watching the runner, Nick Maynard, at second, had to stop to avoid colliding with the 3rd baseman. That is obstruction, so he ends up getting award home.

That makes the score 2-1. Still in the 4th, Morris Selmani with a laser down the line. That makes it 3 – 1, and the team is pumped. Madison would go on to add one more to make the final 4-1 as Reh closed things out, ending up with 8 strikeouts on the night. His manager is proud of the whole team’s performance.

“We have thirteen kids on this team and we’ve said it all summer that number one through thirteen are as much as a vital part of this team has the next one and we have massive confidence in every kid on this team,” James Maynard, Manager says.

“I mean I just wanted to keep going. I want to keep doing what I was doing I want to stay, on the mound- yes stay calm,” Johnny Reh, Pitcher.

He will try to keep things going again Wednesday afternoon as they face the top team from Maine in an elimination match.

They start play at 4 p.m. in Bristol.

