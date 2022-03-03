The Big South Tournament had a month’s worth of madness on one March day.

Milos Stajcic’s four-point play with 0.6 seconds remaining gave Campbell a win over Presbyterian — and capped an incredible day of action at the Big South Tournament.

Two of the four games were decided on a last-second shot. Three of the games went to overtime — the Campbell-Presbyterian clash had two.

Campbell actually made two last-ditch shots to get past Presbyterian. Jordan Whitfield made a floater as time expired in the first OT to tie the game.

The day was reminiscent of last year’s quarterfinals in the Horizon Tournament, which featured a buzzer beater and three overtime games. Those games were played at different sites, however. Wednesday’s Big South excitement was all in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Big South’s big day began with North Carolina A&T beating Radford 78-71 in overtime. The Aggies recovered in the extra session after blowing a 14-point halftime lead.

Next up was 12th-seeded Charleston Southern, which beat fifth-seeded UNC Asheville 79-78 when Taje’ Kelly made a putback at the buzzer.

High Point then beat Hampton 84-77 in overtime.

In the final game of the night, Campbell trailed by one near the end of the second OT when Stajcic made a 3-pointer while being fouled. He added the free throw for a 75-72 win.

The Big South quarterfinals are Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25