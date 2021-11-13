McCray leads Sacred Heart to 27-0 romp over Wagner

by: Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Sacred Heart rolled to a 27-0 victory over winless Wagner in Northeast Conference play.

Noah Gettman’s 35-yard field goal was the only scoring in the first quarter. McCray connected with Malik Grant for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 early in the second quarter and Julius Chestnut added a 1-yard TD late to give the Pioneers (7-3, 5-1) a 17-0 lead at halftime.

McCray’s 6-yard TD run and a 25-yard field goal by Gettman came in the third quarter and capped the scoring. After Gettman’s field goal lightning arrived and the game was called.

