Medal predictions for the Beijing Olympics

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) -- A mother in Enfield is suing Meta-owned Instagram and Snapchat, alleging these social media platforms played a role in her daughter's death. She said her daughter took her own life after struggling with the harmful effects of these platforms.

"She became physically violent if they tried to take it away from her," said Matthew Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center. "Her treatment providers felt this was one of the most severe cases of social media addiction but not the only one."