MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every nice day this time of year prompts some people’s minds to drift toward golf season, but with early golf, comes the sore muscles of a new season.

Many of us who are not golf pros have to live with the aches and pains that come from our unprofessional swings, but Middlesex Health’s K-VEST may be able to help you.

“Part of this is absolutely injury prevention, to improve their flexibility, to improve their strength,” Brian Taber, the director of physical rehabilitation for Middlesex Health, said. “But, it could also be somebody who is already out there playing and may have pain in their back, or pain in their hips or their shoulders, and what can we do to improve, so they can play without having discomfort.”

How does the K-VEST work? Taber recruited Middlesex Health’s President and CEO Vin Capece, an avid golfer, to help demonstrate.

“So, the first thing we’re going to do is look at Vin’s mobility, his body mechanics,” Taber said. “Touch down just like you are, and do some screenings to look at his range of motion and strength.”

Then we have to hook him up.

“What we’ve got is four different motion sensors.,” Taber said. “There’s one that’s going to go on his back. This one is going to go on his arm. One that’s going to sit on the back of his pelvis, and one that’s actually going to attach to his golf glove to simulate his club moving.”

Then it’s time to calibrate the K-Vest.

“Calibration in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Calibration complete.”

Now we can go. Capece takes several shots, which are then analyzed by the K-VEST to see what can be done to help him.

“Looking at this quickly, I’d say we need to work on separating his upper and lower trunk movement, so he has more difference between the two of them, which will allow him to load his body and unload his body in a better sequence that will hopefully decrease any aches and pains,” Taber said. “If you really want to make improvements, now you need to go see the golf pro to work with and say, ‘here’s what I’ve got, help me get the best swing for my limitations.””

Middlesex Health is the corporate sponsor of the 2022 CT Golf Show at the Convention Center in Hartford, where you can check out the golf analyzer. The event takes place from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb 20.

Click here for ticket information and a list of activities and exhibitors.