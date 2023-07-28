BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Little League 12U softball team is headed to the World Series.

The team won the New England Regional Tournament on Friday in Bristol against Maine.

The team has been dominant in the New England Regional Tournament mercy ruling their first two opponents to reach Friday’s final.

The Middletown Little League Softball Team also made it to the Little League Softball World Series last year in North Carolina.

Congratulations to the team, News 8 wishes them the best of luck!