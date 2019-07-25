Milford Little League softball falls short of World Series trip

(WTNH)–Milford represented Connecticut in the Little League Softball Eastern finals Thursday afternoon, playing for a spot at the Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon.

The game against Pennsylvania was a rematch from earlier this week where Milford lost 10-0 but hit from Mya Dawid got the girls on the board early.

“We definitely felt much more confident about ourselves after that first inning,” said manager Scott Worzel.

In the fourth inning, a walk, an error and stolen bases tied the game up before ultimately falling 3-2.

“The girls played their butts off today, a couple of bad plays here and there but, this was a team that beat us 10-nothing just a few days ago,” said coach Jay Tarczali. “We had a great pitcher that kept us in the game, and came up one run short but so proud of the girls.”