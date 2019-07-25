Milford Little League softball to play in East Region Finals

(WTNH)–The Little League softball team from Milford is playing in the East Region Final Thursday up in Bristol.
Not much on the line; just a trip to the Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon.
Milford advances after beating a team from New Jersey Wednesday afternoon with a final score of 6-2 Milford.
The championship game against Pennsylvania is Thursday at noon. Milford lost to Penn Tuesday evening.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.