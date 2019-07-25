Breaking News
Milford Little League softball to play in East Region Finals

Sports

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–The Little League softball team from Milford is playing in the East Region Final Thursday up in Bristol.

Not much on the line; just a trip to the Little League World Series in Portland, Oregon.

Milford advances after beating a team from New Jersey Wednesday afternoon with a final score of 6-2 Milford.

The championship game against Pennsylvania is Thursday at noon. Milford lost to Penn Tuesday evening.

