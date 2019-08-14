Milford resident to make Bellator MMA debut at Webster Bank Arena

(WTNH) — Milford’s Nick Newell can’t wait for August 24th. That night, he gets to fight professionally in his own backyard.

Newell will make his Bellator MMA debut in Bridgeport at Webster Bank Arena, about 10 minutes from home.

The former Law of Milford wrestler knows what his first impression is on everyone– he’s a one handed fighter.

He was born that way and the 33 year old hasn’t let it define him. From college wrestler, to professional fighter, to businessman, Newell succeeds at everything he does.

He expects a lot of family and friends to come out and support him.

Anyone can get a discount on tickets to the event by using the promo code– Newell. Get tickets here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.