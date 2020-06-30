 

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season; Yard Goats, Sea Unicorns impacted

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats announced the official cancellation of their 2020 season Tuesday, as part of a bigger announcement by Minor League Baseball.

Last season, the Yard Goats drew a franchise record 414,946 fans, including 51 sellouts, and led the entire Eastern League in total attendance for the second straight year.  The Yard Goats became the first minor league baseball club in Connecticut history to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons.   

The Norwich Sea Unicorns are also impacted as a Major League-affiliated team.

“While we are disappointed to be unable to entertain our great fans this summer, we understand the unprecedented nature of the circumstances surrounding the news that there will be no 2020 Minor League Baseball season,” said Sea Unicorns General Manager Dave Schermerhorn. “The most important thing is the health and safety of our community, the fans, staff and players that make Dodd Stadium a summertime home away from home for so many.”

The Sea Unicorns’ season had been set to begin on Thursday, June 18th and would have been the 26th season of Minor League Baseball at Dodd Stadium in Norwich.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. 

The move isn’t a complete surprise since Major League Baseball has struggled to figure out what its own season will look like as they try to bounce back amid the coronavirus pandemic. MLB told Minor League Baseball on Tuesday that it will not be providing its affiliated teams with players, forcing Minor League Baseball to make the move.

