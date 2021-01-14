Former Red Sox star claims his insurance policy was cancelled due to his tweets supporting the Capitol rioters

Curt Schilling watches a game between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 3, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

(WTNH)– Former Red Sox player Curt Schilling claims that his insurance policy has been canceled after he tweeted in support of the Capitol rioters.

The baseball legend tweeted: “We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my ‘Social Media profile.”

We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my "Social Media profile" — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

Schilling, who goes by President Elect Curt Schilling on Twitter, has been very vocal about not only his support of President Donald Trump, but also the Capitol rioters.

When someone on Twitter questioned his claims, saying “they calculated the risk and decided your premiums weren’t worth the long term exposure?,” Schilling sarcastically responded. He tweeted, “Ya, that’s probably it since we were a AAA customer with zero claims in our 17 years with them. You’re probably right.”

Ya, that's probably it since we were a AAA customer with zero claims in our 17 years with them. You're probably right. — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

AIG has not yet responded to the claims.