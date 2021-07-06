Monroe golf course to host Greg Walsh Golf tournament to benefit pulmonary fibrosis research at Yale

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a disease that healthcare professionals tell News 8 is more common than many cancers, yet a lot of people don’t know much about it: pulmonary fibrosis.

On July 17, Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe will host the seventh annual Greg Walsh Golf tournament. All proceeds benefit pulmonary fibrosis research at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Pulmonary fibrosis is scarring of the lungs.

Dr. Danielle Antin-Ozerkis, a critical care medicine physician at Yale, told News 8 doctors are still learning more every day about the disease.

“It’s really confusing, even for a lot of pulmonologists to figure out what kind of fibrosis it is, and how best to treat it. And so it’s really helpful when we can get support for our program and for the research. We do try to enroll patients in clinical trials to try and find the next new thing.”

Dr. Antin-Ozerkis explained this type of disease is often what brings a patient to a pulmonologist complaining of a cough or shortness of breath.

In the coming days, we’ll have more information on how you can help raise awareness and much-needed dollars.