Mount Southington opens for the season Sunday morning

Sports

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of tricky weather, Mount Southington is set to finally open up its slopes Sunday morning.

However, things will be different though due to COVID-19 concerns. The ski area is offering advanced online ticketing, outdoor food services, and masks are highly recommended indoors.

Mount Southington has also upgraded a number of areas at the ski lodge including an upgrade to the Avalanche Double Chair, enhanced food and beverage services, and new snow-making equipment.

