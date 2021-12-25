Mount Southington opens for the season Sunday morning

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of tricky weather, Mount Southington is set to finally open up its slopes Sunday morning.

However, things will be different though due to COVID-19 concerns. The ski area is offering advanced online ticketing, outdoor food services, and masks are highly recommended indoors.

Mount Southington has also upgraded a number of areas at the ski lodge including an upgrade to the Avalanche Double Chair, enhanced food and beverage services, and new snow-making equipment.

