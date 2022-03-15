NOME, Alaska (AP) — Musher Brent Sass wins 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska.
Musher Brent Sass wins 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska
Posted:
Updated:
High School Game of the Week
Trending Stories
2021 UConn Men’s Basketball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|9/9
|@Central Connecticut
|6:30pm
|FS1%
|9/13
|@ Coppin State
|Noon
|FS2
|9/17
|@ Long Island
|6:30pm
|FS2
|9/20
|@ Binghamton
|non
|FS2
|9/24
|vs. Auburn
|2:30pm
|ESPN
|9/25
|vs. Michigan State/Loyola-Chicago
|TBD
|ESPN/ ESPN2
|9/26
|vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|9/30
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|7:00pm
|CBS SN
|12/4
|@ Grambling State
|4:00pm
|FS2
|12/8
|@West Virginia
|TBD
|TBD
|12/11
|vs. St. Bonaventure
|3:30pm
|ESPN2
|12/18
|@ Providence
|5:00pm
|FOX
|12/21
|@ Marquette
|9:00pm
|FS1
|12/28
|@ Xavier
|7:00pm
|FS1
|1/1
|vs. Butler
|4:00pm
|FS1
|1/8
|@ Seton Hall
|Noon
|FOX
|1/12
|vs. St. John’s
|8:30pm
|FS1
|1/15
|@ Providence
|2:00pm
|FS1
|1/20
|@ Butler
|9:00pm
|FS1
|1/25
|@ Georgetown
|8:30pm
|CBS SN
|1/29
|@ DePaul
|6:30pm
|FS1
|2/1
|vs. Creighton
|6:30pm
|FS1
|2/5
|@ Villanova
|Noon
|FOX
|2/8
|vs. Marquette
|6:30pm
|FS1
|2/13
|@ St. John’s
|Noon
|FOX
|2/16
|vs. Seton Hall
|8:30pm
|CBS SN
|2/19
|vs. Xavier
|noon
|FOX
|2/22
|vs. Villanova
|8:00pm
|FS1
|2/27
|@ Georgetown
|Noon
|CBS
|3/2
|@ Creighton
|8:30pm
|FS1
|3/5
|vs. DePaul
|TBD
|TBD