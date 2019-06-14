Sports

Naugatuck Little League field one of six finalists in field makeover contest

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 12:12 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:12 AM EDT

(WTNH) - They've been playing Little League baseball in Naugatuck since 1949.

The Peter J. Foley Little League Field is just dripping with history. Despite all its charm, the field can use a little help.

The oldest little league stadium in New England is in the running to get some major upgrades from the Scotts Little Field Big Experience contest.

Foley field is one of six finalists around the country hoping to win a field makeover. Dozens of volunteers and league board members work year round to keep the place in tip-top shape.

Mike Worobel wrote an essay that put his hometown field in the running for this big prize. 

Go to littlefieldbigexperience.com to vote. Voters also have a chance to win prizes from Major League Baseball.

