Naugatuck’s Foley Field wins national contest, to get field makeover

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)–The Peter J. Foley Little League Field in Naugatuck has won the grand prize in a national online contest put on by Major League Baseball.
Foley Field was one out of 6 fields across the country hoping to win a field makeover from MLB’s ‘Little Field, Big Experience’ contest. Fans were asked to vote for their favorite field online.
The Peter J Foley Little League Facebook page revealed the exciting news just before noon on Saturday.
Stay tuned for more details on Foley Field’s big win!