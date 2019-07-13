Naugatuck’s Foley Field wins national contest, to get field makeover

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)–The Peter J. Foley Little League Field in Naugatuck has won the grand prize in a national online contest put on by Major League Baseball.

Foley Field was one out of 6 fields across the country hoping to win a field makeover from MLB’s ‘Little Field, Big Experience’ contest. Fans were asked to vote for their favorite field online.

The Peter J Foley Little League Facebook page revealed the exciting news just before noon on Saturday.

IT'S OFFICIAL!!!! 🎉🎈🍾⚾Just received word from SCOTTS & MLB that Peter J. Foley Little League is the Grand Prize Winner… Posted by Peter J Foley Little League on Saturday, July 13, 2019

Stay tuned for more details on Foley Field’s big win!