NBA to suspend season after player tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (WTH) — The NBA announced on Wednesday that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, the game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.



The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice.

The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.