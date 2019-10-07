Connecticut Sun down 2 games to 1 vs Mystic after WNBA Finals Game 3

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, left, goes to the basket against Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, right, in the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystic faced off in game 3 of the WNBA finals Sunday. At game 2, they were tied one-game-a-piece. But, Mystic took game 3, pulling ahead of the Sun in the series.

The Sun was back at Mohegan Sun arena Sunday for Game 3 of the WNBA finals. The crowd was fired up.

Elena Delle Donne was back on the court for Mystic, bad disc and all. Early in the game she seemed to inspire the Mystics. Sun can’t guard her.

Sun down 32-17 after the first period.

At the half, the Sun is down 43-39.

New Haven native Bria Holmes played well.

But the Mystics were unstoppable. They win, 94-81.