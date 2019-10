WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — In the first game of the WNBA finals, the Washington Mystic beat the Connecticut Sun in D.C. Sunday.

The final score was Sun: 86, Mystic: 95.

Final.



Game 2 will take place October 1st and will be another match in D.C. The Sun will be back in CT for Game 3 on Sunday October 6th.