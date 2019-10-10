Connecticut Sun: Road to the Championship – The Sun preps for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals

(WTNH) — The WNBA season comes down to one game. For Game 5 Thursday, it’s back to D.C. for Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystic. The winner will leave the season champions.

Thursday’s game starts at 8pm. Sports Team 8’s John Peirson was live in D.C. with pre-game coverage from 5-6pm. Join us here!

This championship win would be a first for either franchise, and the way this series has gone there’s no telling who has the momentum.

In a tweet Thursday, the Sun said that despite previous national predictions, they always believed they would make it this far in the series.

We have ALWAYS believed. pic.twitter.com/CdhAlGlKoW — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 10, 2019

The Sun tweeted Wednesday that they were ready to finish the series and take the championship!

It all comes down to Thursday. Winner takes all. pic.twitter.com/RicDzwHukv — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 9, 2019

Celebrities, Connecticut media, and sports teams sent support to the Sun throughout the week, ready to call the Suns champions:

Robin Roberts of Good Morning America – a former player herself – tweeted after the Sun’s Game 4 win, “One team will be doing this tomorrow night following decisive #GameFive at the @WNBA finals.” In her photo, she is kissing the WNBA championship trophy.

One team will be doing this tomorrow night following decisive #GameFive at the @WNBA Finals. Last night the @connecticutsun extending the series…beating the @washmystics. Highlights next on @GMA! pic.twitter.com/Ityx96L0MX — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) October 9, 2019

The New England Patriots sent a gif to the Sun via twitter: Tom Brady yelling “Let’s go!”

The UCONN Women’s basketball team got in on the support, cheering on their former teammate, Morgan Tuck, who is now a member of the Suns.

Hartford Courant joined in the love fest saying, “One win away from the #WNBA title!”