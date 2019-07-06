ESPN Sources: Clippers trading for Leonard, George

FILE – In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Los Angeles Clippers will be landing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent after they acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive trade for players and draft picks. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

(WTNH)–The NBA’s LA Clippers are making a blockbuster trade for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, clearing the path for free agent Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Clippers on a four-year, $142 million contract, according to ESPN sources.

Sources also tell ESPN the Clippers are giving up several of their first round draft picks over the next few years as part of the deal.

