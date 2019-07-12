 

Father of NBA player, Tremont Waters, found dead at West Haven hotel

NBA

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating the untimely death of a local newly drafted NBA player’s father, who was found dead at a West Haven hotel on Thursday. 

Police say that Tremont Waters‘ father, 49-year-old Ed Waters, was found dead after police responded to the Super 8 Hotel, at 7 Kimberly Drive, for the report of an injured/ ill person, at around 12:04 p.m.

Authorities are investigating Waters’ death as an untimely death and it is considered an active case.

The Medical Examiner has confirmed the death was a suicide.

His son, Tremont Waters, was recently drafted to the Boston Celtics. 

Fans flooded social media to express their condolences over the death of Ed Waters with hundreds of posts saying rest in peace, among other messages of support.

We spoke to one of Tre’s former basketball coaches Glenn Middleton, who says he just talked to Ed two weeks ago.

“And he was telling me, you know, how I should deal with my daughter, who also plays for Wilbur-Cross.”

Tre has yet to speak out on his dad’s death, but a family member tells News 8, “This tragedy has hit our family hard.”

If you, or someone you know, is suicidal or in emotional distress, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK

