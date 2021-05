UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The NBA is wrapping up its regular season and celebrating its new class of Hall-of-Famers all on the same weekend.

Former NBA stars including Chris Bosh, Charles Barkley, and Paul Pierce spent Friday night at Mohegan Sun to kick off the weekend.

The NBA is inducting a handful of legends, including Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and the late Kobe Bryant into the hall Saturday.