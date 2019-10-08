Connecticut Sun ties up the series and will move on to Game 5 of WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun went in to Game 4 of the WNBA finals Tuesday night ready to tie-it-up and “burn it down” against the Washington Mystics. They came out victorious: Suns – 90, Mystics – 86. Game 5 will be Thursday at 8pm in D.C.
Sports Team 8’s John Pierson and Erik Dobratz were there to cover the pre-game action live at Mohegan Sun. Watch the video above for more.
“Pure joy,” the WNBA tweeted after the game as Courtney Williams’ father lifted her off the ground with excitement following the win.
In Game 1, the Sun fell to the Washington Mystics in Washington D.C.; they bounced back to tie up the series in Game 2 in D.C., but was down again Sunday after Game 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The ladies of the Sun got support from all over the state and beyond as they prepped for Game 4.
In a tweet Monday, Hartford Athletic – Connecticut’s pro soccer team – sent luck to the Sun.
After enjoying Game 3 at Mohegan Sun, Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts, cheered on Connecticut’s team as they prepped for Game 4.
The Sun, for their part, was ready to “tie it up Tuesday:”