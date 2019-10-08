Connecticut Sun ties up the series and will move on to Game 5 of WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun went in to Game 4 of the WNBA finals Tuesday night ready to tie-it-up and “burn it down” against the Washington Mystics. They came out victorious: Suns – 90, Mystics – 86. Game 5 will be Thursday at 8pm in D.C.

Sports Team 8’s John Pierson and Erik Dobratz were there to cover the pre-game action live at Mohegan Sun. Watch the video above for more.

WE WILL SEE YOU IN WASHINGTON.



GAME 5 IS THURSDAY. pic.twitter.com/nvzQD9xMXV — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 9, 2019

“Pure joy,” the WNBA tweeted after the game as Courtney Williams’ father lifted her off the ground with excitement following the win.

Pure joy. 🙌@CourtMWilliams and her Dad embrace after the emotional win in Game 4! #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/pGx9EaEpLp — WNBA (@WNBA) October 9, 2019

DON’T FORGET! @WTNH is going live with a 30 minute pregame show at 6:30! — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 8, 2019

In Game 1, the Sun fell to the Washington Mystics in Washington D.C.; they bounced back to tie up the series in Game 2 in D.C., but was down again Sunday after Game 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The ladies of the Sun got support from all over the state and beyond as they prepped for Game 4.

In a tweet Monday, Hartford Athletic – Connecticut’s pro soccer team – sent luck to the Sun.

Good luck to our friends @ConnecticutSun when they host Game 4 of the WNBA Finals tomorrow night!! #BurnItDown pic.twitter.com/gzU1L4pJ7i — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) October 7, 2019

After enjoying Game 3 at Mohegan Sun, Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts, cheered on Connecticut’s team as they prepped for Game 4.

Who says you can't go home again? I felt like a kid being back court side for #GameThree of #WNBAFinals with #Geno & @sportsiren. Coming up this Monday morn @GMA we'll have highlights of @washmystics victory over @connecticutsun…moving them one win away from their first title. pic.twitter.com/Hc5xC1CJgf — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) October 7, 2019

The Sun, for their part, was ready to “tie it up Tuesday:”