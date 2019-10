NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One of the greatest to play the game of basketball visited one of the greatest pizza places in the world.

NBA hall of famer and former Uconn Husky Ray Allen stopped in for lunch at Pepe’s Pizza in New Haven on Monday with his sons!

Pepe’s tweeted out this photo, of the retired basketball star posing with their staff.

Retired NBA star Ray Allen stopped in for lunch at Pepe's in New Haven today with his two sons! On the menu was a pie with mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms and garlic, and pepperoni pizza for the boys. Thanks for coming by! 🍕 pic.twitter.com/vujkPNtYS3 — Pepe's Pizza (@pepespizzeria) August 12, 2019

In case you’re wondering, Allen ordered a pie with mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms and garlic and a pepperoni pizza for his two boys.