FILE In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Ryan Lochte competes in the men’s 200-meter individual medley time trial at the U.S. national swimming championships in Stanford, Calif. Lochte was ticked off about his performances in the pool at the U.S. Open, the first major meet on American soil since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in mid-March. Lochte finished third in the 200-meter individual medley with a time 2 minutes, 1.05 seconds Friday — well behind winner Chase Kalisz in 1:59.72. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(AP) — NBC will shut down the NBC Sports Network at the end of the year.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua announced the move in an internal memo to staff. NBC Sports Network is best known for carrying NHL and English Premier League games as well as NASCAR and IndyCar races.

It also carries a significant amount of programming during the Olympics. NBC will parcel out events between USA Network and its Peacock streaming service.