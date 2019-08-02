New changes to baseball are coming to the Atlantic League

(WTNH) — Going to a New Britain Bees game is tons of fun, but it is also a chance to see new things that might make their way from the Atlantic League to an affiliated minor or major league team near you.

Including automated balls and strikes system, no more yelling at the umps, batters being able to steal first base if a ball gets away from the catcher before there are two strikes, and there are more since the Atlantic League made a deal with MLB to be a guinea pig for these changes.

Baseball purist may be skeptical, but Bees skipper Mauro Gozzo understands why the game needs them.

The MLB plans to analyze the effects of the rule changes over the next three years and go from there.