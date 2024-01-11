FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s the end of an era in Foxboro.

When Bill Belichick was named head coach of the Patriots in 2000, no one could ever predict what came next.

He leaves New England as one of the longest-tenured coaches with one team in NFL history, winning six Super Bowl titles during that time.

While he didn’t get the storybook ending he wanted, he still achieved many great moments in his legendary career. Here’s a look back:

Jan. 27, 2000: The Beginning

Patriots owner Robert Kraft hired Belichick after he unexpectedly resigned from the New York Jets as he was being introduced as their next head coach.

Jan. 27, 2000: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is greeted by team owner Robert Kraft at his introductory press conference. (Photo by Tom Herde/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Former Jets head coach Bill Parcells said Belichick would take over when he left, but that didn’t last long. Kraft then parted ways with a first-round pick in the 2000 NFL draft to compensate for Belichick’s hiring.

April 15, 2000: Tom Brady

The Patriots selected former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady 199th overall in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Belichick chose to keep him on the roaster as the team’s fourth quarterback.

Little did they know this was the start of something special.

Sept. 23, 2001: The Brady-Belichick Era

After a violent hit by Jets linebacker Mo Lewis on Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, Belichick decided to put Brady in to finish the game.

Belichick then named Brady the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Feb. 3, 2002: Super Bowl XXXVI

Belichick coached the Patriots to an 11-5 record and won the AFC East, a complete 180 from his 5-11 season just a year before.

The Patriots beat the Oakland Raiders in the divisional round, then upset the favored Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game to reach the Super Bowl — Belichick’s first as a head coach.

Feb. 3, 2002: New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after their win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Photo: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Belichick, Brady and New England’s stout defense went toe-to-toe with “The Greatest Show on Turf” — the St. Louis Rams — and a game-winning field goal from kicker Adam Vinatieri gave the Patriots their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Feb 1, 2004: Super Bowl XXXVIII

After missing the playoffs the year before, Belichick led the Patriots to the NFL’s best record of 14-2.

He was named Coach of the Year for the first time and the Patriots were on their way to the playoffs.

New England returned to the Super Bowl and beat the Carolina Panthers by a score of 32-29.

Feb. 6, 2005 — Super Bowl XXXIX

New England moved into dynasty territory after once again storming into the playoffs with a 14-2 record and another division title.

Belichick led the Patriots past the Colts and the Steelers to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.

The Patriots’ 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles left no doubt that New England’s winning ways were here to stay.

Sept. 13, 2007 — Spygate

The season started cloudy for Belichick when a New England videographer was accused of recording the Jets’ defensive signals during the Patriots’ season-opening win.

Belichick was fined $500,000, the largest the league had ever handed to a head coach.

Feb. 3, 2008 — Super Bowl XLII

The revenge tour sparked after Spygate and Belichick and the Patriots left the team to the first 16-0 season in NFL history.

Brady was named MVP and Belichick was Coach of the Year for a second time. However, the seemingly unstoppable Patriots offense came to a halt when the New York Giants won Super Bowl XLII 17-14.

Feb. 5, 2012 — Super Bowl XLVI

The Patriots finished the season 13-1 and earned a trip to the fifth Super Bowl under Belichick.

But once again Eli Manning and the Giants beat the Patriots by a score of 21-17.

Oct. 1, 2014 — On to Cincinnati

There was a lot of noise on whether Belichick would be able to set up a 37-year-old Brady to succeed. Many reports said the Patriots were not good, but Belichick didn;t let it phase him.

At a press conference, he made his famous line: “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

The Patriots ended up beating Cincinnati 43-17 and won their way to another Super Bowl appearance.

Feb. 1, 2015 — Super Bowl XLIX

The Patriots earned their sixth trip to the Super Bowl under Belichick and the game ended dramatically.

Undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s short throw into the end zone to clinch the win.

Their 28-24 win ended a decade-long drought without an NFL title.

Feb. 5, 2017 — The score 28-3

The Patriots earned their fifth Super Bowl win in historic fashion after coming back from a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter to win 34-28.

It’s the largest comeback in the game’s history and the first overtime Super Bowl.

Feb. 3, 2019 — A record-tying sixth title

After losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Belichick took the Patriots back to the Super Bowl after going 11-5.

This was the ninth Super Bowl appearance since the start of the Belichick and Brady era and they were able to win their sixth ring after beating the Rams 13-3.

March 17, 2020 — Tom Brady leaves New England

The Belichick-Brady era came to an end when Brady decided he wouldn’t be coming back to the Patriots.

Belichick acquired MVP Cam Newton to replace Brady, but the Patriots ended the season with a 7-9 record.

The 2021 season — Some life?

The Patriots drafted former Alabama quarterback mac Jones, who took over for Newton as the starting quarterback.

New England finished the season 10-7 and made their first playoff appearance since Brady left. They lost in the wild card to the Buffalo Bills 47-17.

The 2023 season — The end

Speculation was swirling throughout the year after Belichick put up the worst season in his tenure. Belichick and Kraft agreed on Jan. 11, 2024, that they would be parting ways.

With six Super Bowl wins, nine Super Bowl appearances, 266 regular season wins and another 30 victories in the playoffs, Belichick’s run in New England will never be matched.