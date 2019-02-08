Fans get up close and personal with Lombardi Trophy

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape […]

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots fans now have the chance to see the newest addition to the team’s trophy collection up close and personal.

Fans can go to the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend to have their picture taken next to the team’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Tickets must be purchased for admission to the hall and the event is subject to ticket availability.

Fans looking to take a picture with the trophy must bring their own camera. There is a limit of one photo per person.

The trophy will be on display during these dates and times:

Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The trophy arrived back at Gillette Stadium Monday after the Patriots won 13-3 against the Los Angelos Rams.

Gillette staff tell Eyewitness News they estimate 1,800 fans to stop by Friday, 3,000 on Saturday and 2,000 on Sunday.