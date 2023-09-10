FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is getting ready for the season opener on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.

In attendance that day will be his predecessor, Tom Brady, as the team plans to celebrate his storied career during a halftime ceremony.

“Definitely looking forward to it, but our main focus is definitely the game and just trying to play my game and not get distracted by anything and hopefully come out with a win and everyone is happy,” Jones said Thursday.

The team has been trying to block out the noise surrounding the homecoming, but Jones noted that Brady has been a mentor to him.

“He’s definitely a great player, he’s done everything right here, won a lot of games, won a lot of championships, so I’m really looking forward to having him here,” Jones added.

“I think it’ll be great juice in the stadium and for us to just play our game and focus on what we can control, I’m definitely really appreciative of him, this team, and everybody,” he continued.

When asked what specific things Brady did right as a player, Jones said it was his ability to overcome bad plays.

“There are a lot of good plays, but whenever he maybe didn’t have a great play, the next one was always really good and I feel like that makes for a really good quarterback, so I definitely learned that from him, but he didn’t make a lot of bad plays, he made a lot of good plays, so I try to apply that to my game too.”

Jones knows he still has big shoes to fill taking over for Brady, but said if he just focuses on what he can control and stick to his routine he will be fine.

“Like I said earlier, there’s going to be ups and downs, just got to keep moving forward and figure it out and problem solve,” he said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Before the game, be sure to tune in to our special “New England Nation: Homecoming” live at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence.