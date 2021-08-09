New England Patriots 2021-2022 Season Schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP/WETM) — Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of a five-month-long investigation into sexual assault allegations made by 11 different women against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. With the full report released, many prominent lawmakers and public officials, including President Joe Biden, are calling for the governor to step down while talks of impeachment loom overhead.

With all of this, many are asking what's next. Historically, just over a handful of governors have formally been impeached and removed from office nationwide. Former governor offenses range from the misappropriation of funds to attempting to incite violence and interfering in external investigations.