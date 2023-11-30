FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots no longer have a Monday night meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs next month.

The game will still be played, however, it’s not considered a prime-time matchup, given the 2-9 Patriots’ struggles this season.

The NFL has decided — for the first time ever — to flex the Monday Night Football game on Dec. 18. The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks will get that time slot instead, while the Patriots-Chiefs game has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Gillette Stadium.

It’s been more than a month since the Patriots have won a game, after four straight losses and a bye week in the middle. They’re coming off a brutal 10-7 loss to the New York Giants.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, remain one of the AFC’s top teams. They currently hold the second seed with an 8-3 record.

New England still has two prime-time games on the schedule for December: a Thursday night showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7 and a Sunday night game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 24.

This coming Sunday, the Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.