New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The team has also canceled its Wednesday practice.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray had already been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Earlier in October, the NFL postponed the game between New England and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.