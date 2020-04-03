Patriots deliver 300,000 masks to New York during pandemic

NEW YORK (WTNH) — On Thursday, the New England Patriots team plane returned to Boston from China carrying most of an order of more than 1 million masks needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

After stopping in Massachusetts, the team bus was headed to New York to drop off a donation of 300,000 masks.

While saying it was the right thing to do, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said it was far from easy.

“This probably was the most challenging operation our organization and team ever had to do,” Kraft. “It was. There was a lot of red tape, and a lot of people cooperated.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York helps others in a time of crisis, so the favor should be returned.

“When Puerto Rico got into trouble, what did we do? Con Edison, New York, Rochester gas, they all went down to Puerto Rico. Why? Because help the place that has the crisis. This is that on a macro scale. New York is in crisis. Help New York. And then pick up and then go to the next place as this rolls across the country. “

Kraft shares the same sentiment.

“This is the greatest country in the world,” he said. “It’s time for us to rally together and solve these kinds of issues.”

Altogether, the Kraft family spent $2 million on an order of 1.7 million masks.