Report: Patriots release cornerback Stephon Gilmore

FILE – New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he doesn’t expect cornerback Stephon Gilmore to participate in any of the team’s remaining mandatory minicamp workouts this week. “I don’t expect him to be here,” Belichick said Tuesday, June 15, 2021, “And we’ll just focus on the guys that are here.”(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have reportedly released cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the team, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter says the Patriots and Gilmore could not agree to terms on a restructured contract and now the two sides are going their own ways.

The former Defensive Player of the Year released his own statement on Twitter after the news broke, saying “It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base.”

“We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements,” he wrote. “Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.”

Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowl player, was reportedly eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

