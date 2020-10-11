Reports: Patriots-Broncos Monday night game postponed

ATLANTA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

(WTNH) — The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos game set for Monday, October 12, has been postponed according to a release from the NFL.

Officials made the decision to postpone in the interest of ensuring the “health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” according the release.

The decision to postpone this game comes hours after sources initially learned that the game would continue as scheduled.

NFL still plans to play Monday’s Broncos-Patriots game, source tells ESPN. There is further testing this morning in New England, it takes a few hours to get back those results, but as of now the league expects to have more answers later today, with the game played Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

On Sunday morning the Patriots confirmed another positive coronavirus case, bringing the total numbers of cases to four in an eight-day period.

A new date and time for the match up is expected to be released soon, however, sources believe the game will be moved to Sunday, October 18.

As a result of the postponed game, both teams will have a Week 5 bye.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN.



Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Confirming Broncos-Pats game has been moved to next Sunday. Broncos game vs Dolphins in Denver will be rescheduled. Broncos lose their week 8 bye. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 11, 2020

