Reports: Patriots-Broncos Monday night game postponed

(WTNH) — The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos game set for Monday, October 12, has been postponed according to a release from the NFL.
Officials made the decision to postpone in the interest of ensuring the “health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” according the release.
The decision to postpone this game comes hours after sources initially learned that the game would continue as scheduled.
On Sunday morning the Patriots confirmed another positive coronavirus case, bringing the total numbers of cases to four in an eight-day period.
A new date and time for the match up is expected to be released soon, however, sources believe the game will be moved to Sunday, October 18.
As a result of the postponed game, both teams will have a Week 5 bye.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the News 8 app on your iPhone or Android, and wtnh.com for continuing updates as they become available.