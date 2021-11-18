Tight turnaround: Patriots take 4-game win streak to Atlanta Thursday night

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots speaks to teammates in a huddle before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots have a quick turnaround in Week 11 as they head down to Atlanta to face Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

They come into Thursday night’s game with a four-game winning streak, having just cruised past the Browns on Sunday by a score of 45-7.

The Patriots have won their last six games against the Falcons. Their last meeting was a Sunday night showdown in 2017 which New England won 23-7, and earlier that year was their unforgettable 25-point comeback against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots have, however, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since then: their 2019 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and the game’s on FOX Providence.

Before the game, join us at 6:30 for a special Thursday night edition of New England Nation. Morey, Rosie, Taylor and Gresh will get you ready for kickoff with the latest headlines, interviews with the players, and an in-depth breakdown of the matchup.

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for the game:

Notes

Mac Jones leads all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (2,333), completions (223), completion percentage (69%), and touchdowns (13).

He’s also the first rookie quarterback to win his first four road games since the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott in 2016.

Rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson had his first career 100-yard rushing game against the Browns.

Veteran captain Matthew Slater will play in his 200th career regular season game on Thursday.

Quotes

Devin McCourty on the shortened week: “We talk about this every year. I mean, quite frankly, it sucks to play Sunday and then have to play again Thursday, but you push through.”

Mac Jones on the shortened week: “With the quick turnaround, we all made an agreement to focus on Thursday and nothing in the past matters and nothing in the future past Thursday matters, so we’re all on the same page there.”

Bill Belichick on building the team with so many new players: “Every year is a challenge. Every week’s a challenge. I think that’s always going to be there. The formation of this team is a little different than some other teams we’ve had recently. In the end, football is football. You ultimately want to try to get your team, coaches, players, offense, defense, special teams to perform in a certain way and, as your team develops … some things you do better than others and you always want to try to, I would say, focus on those, but not to the point of being easily predictable so that the other side of the ball can take advantage of it, so you have to create some type of balance somehow.”