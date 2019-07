(WTNH)–Congratulations to the New Haven Heat 7th grade AAU basketball team!

They won the Bigfoot Hoops Orlando Summer Classic Championship in Orlando, Florida.

When the team arrived back from Tampa, the airport gave them a shoutout over their loudspeaker.

Courtesy of Coach Rick Kennedy

