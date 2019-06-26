New Haven boxer Chad Dawson heading back to the ring

(WTNH)–This weekend New Haven’s Chad Dawson co-headlines the fight card at Foxwoods Casino, along with New Haven’s Tramaine Williams.

It’s been awhile since Dawson put the gloves on, but it appears the former light-heavyweight champ is ready to show he’s still got it.

He hasn’t fought in two years… So why is Chad Dawson getting back in the ring?

“The main thing was me having regrets,” Dawson said, “like 5 years from now when I’m 40 saying ‘what if, what if’.”

A world champ at 24, New Haven’s own ‘Bad Chad’ needed a break. A sport that has always been a part of his life was burning him out.

He’s now 36 years old, and started training again about 6 months ago; he feels great. Dawson said this isn’t a one fight comeback, the former 3-time world champ has a plan.

“I feel like I have a lot more to offer to the sport, I’m not saying i’m the best light heavyweight in the world anymore but I believe I can still give those guys a run for their money,” Dawson said.

It’s about 6 years since Dawson was in top form. His professional record of 34-5 is impressive.

Long praised for his youth and skills, wisdom and hunger are now in his corner too.

“It’s different hunger. When I was younger,” Dawson said, “I had the attitude, I knew I was the best light heavyweight in the world. I knew no one can beat me, felt like know one can beat me. I’m older now, it’s been 5 years since I’ve been in a big, big fight. I’m in a good place a happy spot, I deep down honestly believe I can win another world title.”