NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven has a rich history of boxing, and one of its best was and still is former light heavyweight champion “Bad” Chad Dawson.

On Friday in New Haven, up-and-coming and undefeated featherweight Tramaine Williams and super flyweight prospect Marisa Belenchia were honored by Mayor Toni Harp.

All three were given the key to the city. The former champ was asked about his future.

Tramaine was actually unable to be there he has a fight Saturday on the west coast.