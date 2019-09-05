The New Haven Chargers announce new Director of Athletics

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Chargers have a new Athletic Director.

The University of New Haven’s Athletic Department has named Sheahon Zenger, Ph.D. as its new Director of Athletics and Recreation. The University made the announcement Thursday morning.

Zenger came from Texas Christian University, where he was an assistant to the Chancellor and advisor to the Athletic Director. He was previously the Director of Athletics for both the University of Kansas and Illinois State University.

The University has charged Zenger to explore the possibility of moving up to Division I.

The University’s President said Zenger will also make it a priority that students athletes are as successful in the classroom as they are on the field.

Zenger joined the University on September 1.

Chris Palmer, the previous Athletic Director for the Chargers, retired earlier this year.

To learn more, go to www.NewHavenChargers.com.