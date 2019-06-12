New Haven pro-boxer dad to return to the ring, son to make ring debut

New Haven’s Chad Dawson hasn’t fought in over two years. The three time World Champ is getting back in the ring later this month.

The 36-year-old has been training at the Montanari Bros Powerhouse Gym in New Haven.

Dawson is 34 and 5 as a pro, and he wants to see what he has left.

Joining him on the June 29th fight card at Foxwoods is his son, Chad. Junior will make his fight debut the same night his dad headlines the event.

The 16-year-old has been in the ring since he was a baby.

The fights take place June 29th at Foxwoods. New Haven’s Tramaine Williams is the co-headliner with Dawson.

