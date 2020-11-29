New Santa Clara County COVID health order leaves 49ers without home

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers and other Bay Area sports teams are left without a home after Santa Clara County announced revisions to its coronavirus guidelines.

This following a rise in cases and hospitalizations within the county.

The new order prohibits contact sports including professional, college, and youth sports for three weeks. This affects the Niners, the Stanford Cardinals and the San Jose State Spartans.

“All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited,” the order said. “People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.”

The 49ers currently have two home games scheduled within the three-week period: Dec. 7 against the Buffalo Bills and Dec. 13 against the Washington Football Team.

The organization must now find a new place to host their home games, along with a new place to practice.

San Francisco released a brief statement Saturday following the announcement.

“We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s emergency directive. We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed,” the statement read.

County officials said they are seeing the highest case rate than any other county in the Bay Area, which is why they’re adding these restrictions.

The new health orders also reduce the indoor capacity of all stores to 10%, grocery & pharmacy to 25%, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Additionally, people must quarantine for 14 days after traveling more than 150 miles before returning to the county.