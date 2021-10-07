New York Giants Super Bowl champ Eli Manning coming to CT to receive award

New York Giants NFL football quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PLAINTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Eli Manning will be coming to Connecticut to receive the Saint Clare Award in a couple of weeks.

The two-time New York Giants Super Bown champion will be accepting the award at the 35th Annual Franciscan Sports Banquet and Silent Auction at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville on Oct. 18.

Danbury High School’s girls basketball Head Coach Jackie DiNardo will be receiving the same award at the event.

Proceeds Benefit the Franciscan Life Center and Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care

