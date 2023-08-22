NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you interested in a career in professional sports? The New York Jets are teaming up with the Knicks, Rangers, Yankees, and the New York City FC for a career fair.

The career fair is being held at the Metlife Stadium from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.



Attendees have the opportunity to meet with dozens of hiring and entertainment managers for professional sports teams. Those who attend the career fair may even have the opportunity to get interviewed on the spot.

Tickets also include a voucher for a ticket to a Jets game this fall. Be sure to bring your resume!

Tickets are available online for $80 each. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

