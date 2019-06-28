News 8 interviews Chad Dawson and Tramaine Williams on Friday’s weigh-in, Saturday match

(WTNH) — The weigh-ins ahead of the CES Boxing match on Saturday, June 29th is happening live from Foxwoods.

Watch below for the live stream of the official weigh-ins for two-time champion Chad Dawson and Tramaine Williams.

News 8’s John Pierson caught up with the Chad Dawson and Tramaine Williams on Friday’s weigh-in and the match on Saturday. Watch the video above for the full interview.

